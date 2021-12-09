'My wife didn't believe me': Ekurhuleni man bags R63m after almost losing Lotto ticket

After almost misplacing his ticket, a 38-year-old Ekurhuleni man who works at a gas company has come forward to claim his R63m Lotto winnings.

The man bought the ticket last Saturday afternoon, spending R100 using the quick-pick method. After initially nearly losing the ticket, he placed it in his cupboard for safekeeping.

“Since playing from 2013, I would normally use a combination of my own lucky numbers, whether it's family birth dates or my children’s ages,” said the winner.

His wife said: “Today is our day. It has finally come and we are unable to express our emotions because the news of winning is so surreal.”

The couple, from Alberton, met seven years ago on an online dating app. They said they were still trying to process the news of becoming overnight millionaires.

“We have lived with our extended family for many years until we decided to move out and rent a house in the same neighbourhood. Now we have an opportunity to buy our own home,” said the winner.