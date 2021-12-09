South Africa

On-duty cop gunned down in broad daylight in Sandton

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 December 2021 - 20:10
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has directed that the 72-hour activation plan be implemented to catch the killers of an on-duty police officer in Sandton on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An on-duty police officer was shot in Sandton on Thursday morning and later died in hospital.

The police officer, identified as Sgt David Tsedu, who was stationed at the City Deep port of entry, was driving along Katherine Street in Sandown at 11am when he was gunned down by a group of suspects.

 “The suspects are alleged to have robbed the member of his service pistol and other items before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.

"The member was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries upon arrival,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe said national police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole has directed that Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela implement the 72-hour activation plan to catch the suspects.

She said Sitole has condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Tsedu.

"The motive for the incident is the central focus of our investigation. We will not rest until those behind this brazen attack have been apprehended", Sitole said.

Police are appealing to motorists and other witnesses to come forward and assist investigations by calling the crime stop hotline number on 086 00 10111.

