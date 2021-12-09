Police arrest two women and man in connection with Nkandla inkosi shooting
KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested two women and a man in connection with the October shooting of a traditional leader in Nkandla.
According to a SAPS statement, the three suspects — aged between 49 and 73 years — are due to appear in the Nkandla magistrate’s court on Friday after Inkosi Zondi, 23, was fatally shot at his homestead.
The investigation was handed over to a Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU) team who made the arrests on Wednesday.
Detectives also seized a vehicle, a pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition.
“These arrests by the PIU must be commended. The province has a challenge with traditional leaders being killed for various reasons and recent breakthroughs by the PIU are ensuring that the perpetrators of these crimes are being brought to book,” said KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
