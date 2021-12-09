SA records more than 22,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday that the new cases came at a positivity rate of 29.8%.

The most daily new cases came on July 3 this year, when 26,645 infections were recorded across the country.

According to the NICD, there were 22 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. This means that there have been 3,093,452 cases and 90,060 confirmed deaths recorded to date.