South Africa

SA records more than 22,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The new cases continued to be concentrated in Gauteng, although there were significant increases in new infections across SA - with only the Northern Cape (191 cases) and the Eastern Cape (941 cases) not breaching the 1,000 mark.

09 December 2021 - 19:57 By TimesLIVE
South Africa recorded 22 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
South Africa recorded 22 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/perig76/File photo

SA breached the 20,000 mark for new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 22,391 infections recorded.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday that the new cases came at a positivity rate of 29.8%.

The most daily new cases came on July 3 this year, when 26,645 infections were recorded across the country.

According to the NICD, there were 22 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. This means that there have been 3,093,452 cases and 90,060 confirmed deaths recorded to date.

Weekly draws in SA are offering cash prizes as a Covid-19 vaccination incentive as the numbers of people going for vaccinations declines.
MOTIVATION Weekly draws in SA are offering cash prizes as a Covid-19 vaccination incentive as the numbers of people going for vaccinations declines.
Image: SA Corona Virus Online Portal

The new cases continued to be concentrated in Gauteng, although there were significant increases in new infections across SA - with only the Northern Cape (191 cases) and the Eastern Cape (941 cases) not breaching the 1,000 mark.

Gauteng recorded 11,791 cases in the past day, followed by the Western Cape (2,756) and KwaZulu-Natal (2,194).

Data also showed there were 453 hospital admissions recorded in the past day, meaning that there are 4,795 people being treated for Covid-19 complications in the country's private and public hospitals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots get the nod in SA

SAHPRA confirmed that it had approved the "optional third (booster) dose" of the Covid-19 vaccine after Pfizer had applied for approval.
News
1 day ago

Three is Gauteng’s unlucky number as Covid-19 reproduction rate rockets

Every person infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng is passing the virus to more than three other people.
News
1 day ago

Got the sniffles? Get a Covid-19 test even if you think it's only flu, says SA Medical Association

The surest way to know if you’ve got Covid-19 or a common flu is by taking a Covid-19 test, Sama advises.
News
1 day ago

LISTICAL: Countries making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

Governments have been making Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by ...
News
10 hours ago

Half of us do not support compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations at workplaces

SA is divided over compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccinations and vaccine passports, according to UJ research.
News
10 hours ago

POLL | Will you be lining up for a booster Covid-19 jab?

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) this week approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for South Africans older than 18.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  2. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  3. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament