South Africa

Self-proclaimed 'millionaire' Sandile Shezi's fraud case postponed to next year

09 December 2021 - 16:05
Sandile Shezi claimed to have become a millionaire at 23. File photo.
Sandile Shezi claimed to have become a millionaire at 23. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The fraud case against SA's youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi has been postponed to January.

Shezi briefly appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Thursday. His case was postponed to January 24 for further investigations.

Shezi has been charged with defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute (GFI), out of R500,000. GFI is marketed as a forex-trading training institute which helps people set up their own trading platforms.

He forfeited his bail money in his previous appearance and was ordered to pay a new amount of R3,000 for being late.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ Sandile Shezi became a little poorer today

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi forfeited the bail money he had previously paid because he arrived at court late on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

'Youngest' self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi in court for fraud

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire, Sandile Shezi, has appeared in court charged with allegedly defrauding his business partner.
News
1 month ago

SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’

SA’s youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi has been arrested by police.
News
1 month ago

I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi

International boom in cryptocurrency and forex trading scams sees billions of dollars stolen annually from the hopeful and greedy.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  2. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  3. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament