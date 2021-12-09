Self-proclaimed 'millionaire' Sandile Shezi's fraud case postponed to next year
09 December 2021 - 16:05
The fraud case against SA's youngest self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi has been postponed to January.
Shezi briefly appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Thursday. His case was postponed to January 24 for further investigations.
Shezi has been charged with defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute (GFI), out of R500,000. GFI is marketed as a forex-trading training institute which helps people set up their own trading platforms.
He forfeited his bail money in his previous appearance and was ordered to pay a new amount of R3,000 for being late.
