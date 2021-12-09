WATCH | Fire rages at Durban vehicle repair workshop
09 December 2021 - 14:37
Firefighters were battling flames at a Durban workshop in Glen Anil on Thursday afternoon.
A member of Durban Fire and Rescue told TimesLIVE a fire broke out at a vehicle repair and panelbeater's workshop in Cypress Drive.
A fire is raging in Cypress Drive in Glen Anil, Durban. A vehicle repair factory is on fire. Video: supplied. pic.twitter.com/sldQZDBhTP— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) December 9, 2021
“There are no reported injuries at this stage,” he said.
Traffic had to be diverted. A cloud of thick smoke could be seen from the N2 freeway.
