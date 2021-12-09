South Africa

WATCH | Fire rages at Durban vehicle repair workshop

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
09 December 2021 - 14:37
A fire broke out at a vehicle repair workshop in Glen Anil in Durban on Thursday.
A fire broke out at a vehicle repair workshop in Glen Anil in Durban on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Firefighters were battling flames at a Durban workshop in Glen Anil on Thursday afternoon.

A member of Durban Fire and Rescue told TimesLIVE a fire broke out at a vehicle repair and panelbeater's workshop in Cypress Drive.

“There are no reported injuries at this stage,” he said. 

Traffic had to be diverted. A cloud of thick smoke could be seen from the N2 freeway.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Roof repairs at burnt Tshwane substation 'to be completed on Thursday'

The city of Tshwane said on Wednesday that 80% of “Roof C” repairs at the burnt Mooikloof substation had been completed, and earthing of the ...
News
22 hours ago

Man who ‘set woman alight’ outside Benoni creche dies in hospital

A man who was under police guard in hospital after allegedly setting a woman on fire outside a crèche in Benoni in September has died.
News
1 day ago

Boy, 3, and girl, 6, die after fire rips through Cape Town settlement

One dwelling was partially damaged and several informal structures were completely destroyed.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  2. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  3. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament