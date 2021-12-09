South Africa

Youngest jab cohort now eligible for second dose of Pfizer in SA

Friday will see a more detailed announcement on changes to vaccination schedule

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
09 December 2021 - 13:17
Cassidy Gurling, 13, from Observatory Junior in Cape Town, receiving her vaccine dose with her father, Carlo Gurling, in October.
Image: Esa Alexander

The health department opened the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 age group on Thursday.

SMS messages have been sent to those who qualify for their second vaccination, said Foster Mohale on behalf of the department of health.

He said adolescents who received their first dose while they were 17 years old and had subsequently turned 18 could now receive their second vaccinations.

Details, however, will only be announced on Friday.

“The department will tomorrow make a formal announcement and explanation on any changes to the schedule for administrations of vaccination doses,” said Mohale.

These announcements come hot on the heels of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority announcing the approval of a third dose of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine for individuals aged 18 years and older.

 “This means that the vaccine ministerial advisory committee can now advise the minister on when to proceed with boosters for those who have Pfizer primary schedule vaccinations,” said Mohale.

TimesLIVE

