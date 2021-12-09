Youngest jab cohort now eligible for second dose of Pfizer in SA

The health department opened the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 age group on Thursday.

SMS messages have been sent to those who qualify for their second vaccination, said Foster Mohale on behalf of the department of health.

He said adolescents who received their first dose while they were 17 years old and had subsequently turned 18 could now receive their second vaccinations.

Details, however, will only be announced on Friday.