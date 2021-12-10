As Omicron advances, SA sees limited severe disease, small uptick in deaths

Hospitalisations in SA from the Omicron coronavirus variant are rising at a slower rate than surging case numbers, while severe disease is limited and there’s only a small uptick in deaths.

Data presented by government on Friday reinforces theories that while Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier strains, it exhibits less pathogenicity, or the ability to make people very ill.

Previous waves showed an increase in hospitalisation before a dramatic rise in case numbers, said Michelle Groome, head of health surveillance for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“We first saw the increase in cases and then started seeing hospitalisation, so early indications are we may be starting to see a disconnect,” she said.

The findings will come as some relief for SA, in which Omicron was first identified, and the world as the mutation spreads to more than 50 countries. Case numbers in SA are nearing a record and the reproduction number, a gauge of how fast a virus spreads, is higher than it has been at any time during the pandemic.