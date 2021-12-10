Boosters for the oldies, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Unless a more virulent and resistant covid-19 variant than Omicron emerges, it is likely the pandemic will disrupt lives and economies to a lesser extent in 2022 than feared. Two or three annual vaccinations may, however, be in store for all older and vulnerable people.

“Fully vaccinated” will soon mean three rather than two vaccinations. In SA people who have had two doses of Pfizer vaccine are now eligible for a third dose, while 12 to 17-year-olds can get a second dose. Pfizer/BioNTech’s research shows two doses of its vaccine are less effective against the Omicron variant than three doses.

There is increasing consensus among researchers that Omicron is considerably more transmissible than Delta, but causes less severe, more flu-like symptoms. It will be another week or two, three before this will be proven scientifically. If and when that happens we can expect most international travel bans to be lifted. Countries may prefer the Omicron variant to the Delta variant.