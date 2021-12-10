South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How PIMS worsens Covid for children

10 December 2021 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
A sign displays Covid-19 safety information outside the international departures terminal of Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Image: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

December 10 2021 - 07:32

Can children be cared for at home if they have Covid-19?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that children who contract Covid-19 be kept together with their parents or caregivers wherever possible.

As the Omicron variant spreads there have been concerns about children being infected. Experts say higher hospital admissions among children in recent weeks should prompt vigilance but not panic, as infections have been mild.

The WHO said children with mild or moderate symptoms can be considered for home care if the home setting is suitable for isolation and care of the child.

December 10 2021 - 06:30

Vaccine equity is crucial for Africa, but there won’t be a gold rush: study

Vaccine inequity has become a sticking point, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently slamming it as a phenomenon that puts everyone at risk and affects the most vulnerable in the poorest countries.

A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has now highlighted the granular detail of how it could look if and when vaccines became more readily available in Africa.

It suggests that while there would be high uptake, with positive effects on public health, it wouldn’t necessarily be the gold-rush effect one might expect.

December 10 2021 - 06:20

How PIMS worsens Covid for children

Whilst severe illness from Covid-19 is rare in kids, many children still struggle with its effects, including pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome.

December 10 2021 - 06:00

Omicron drives 255% Covid-19 surge in S. Africa

South Africa has seen a 255% rise in Covid-19 infections in the past week, but data suggests that the Omicron variant is less severe

