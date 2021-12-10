COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How PIMS worsens Covid for children

December 10 2021 - 07:32

Can children be cared for at home if they have Covid-19?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that children who contract Covid-19 be kept together with their parents or caregivers wherever possible.

As the Omicron variant spreads there have been concerns about children being infected. Experts say higher hospital admissions among children in recent weeks should prompt vigilance but not panic, as infections have been mild.

The WHO said children with mild or moderate symptoms can be considered for home care if the home setting is suitable for isolation and care of the child.