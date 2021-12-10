COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How PIMS worsens Covid for children
December 10 2021 - 07:32
Can children be cared for at home if they have Covid-19?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that children who contract Covid-19 be kept together with their parents or caregivers wherever possible.
As the Omicron variant spreads there have been concerns about children being infected. Experts say higher hospital admissions among children in recent weeks should prompt vigilance but not panic, as infections have been mild.
The WHO said children with mild or moderate symptoms can be considered for home care if the home setting is suitable for isolation and care of the child.
December 10 2021 - 06:30
Vaccine equity is crucial for Africa, but there won’t be a gold rush: study
Vaccine inequity has become a sticking point, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently slamming it as a phenomenon that puts everyone at risk and affects the most vulnerable in the poorest countries.
A new study by the University of Cape Town (UCT) has now highlighted the granular detail of how it could look if and when vaccines became more readily available in Africa.
It suggests that while there would be high uptake, with positive effects on public health, it wouldn’t necessarily be the gold-rush effect one might expect.
December 10 2021 - 06:20
How PIMS worsens Covid for children
Whilst severe illness from Covid-19 is rare in kids, many children still struggle with its effects, including pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome.
December 10 2021 - 06:00
Omicron drives 255% Covid-19 surge in S. Africa
South Africa has seen a 255% rise in Covid-19 infections in the past week, but data suggests that the Omicron variant is less severe
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 75,251 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 22,391 new cases, which represents a 29.8% positivity rate. A further 22 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,060 to date. See more here: https://t.co/ES97zVRE7W pic.twitter.com/pK9H3KDalS— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 9, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.