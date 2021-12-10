Dudu Zuma-Sambudla's message to visiting ANC councillors: ‘Thanks for giving him his flowers while still alive’

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has thanked ANC councillors who visited her father, former president Jacob Zuma, at Nkandla and gifted him with a bull worth more than R16,000 this week.

The JG Zuma foundation said the visit was a symbolic gesture to honour the former president and ANC veteran.

“Multitudes of ANC councillors from eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal descended to Nkandla KwaDakwa’dunuse today to show appreciation for [former] president Zuma. They wished him a fabulous festive season and donated a bull as a symbolic gesture to honour him as a living ancestor and a solid ANC anchor,” said the foundation.