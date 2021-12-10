Dudu Zuma-Sambudla's message to visiting ANC councillors: ‘Thanks for giving him his flowers while still alive’
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has thanked ANC councillors who visited her father, former president Jacob Zuma, at Nkandla and gifted him with a bull worth more than R16,000 this week.
The JG Zuma foundation said the visit was a symbolic gesture to honour the former president and ANC veteran.
“Multitudes of ANC councillors from eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal descended to Nkandla KwaDakwa’dunuse today to show appreciation for [former] president Zuma. They wished him a fabulous festive season and donated a bull as a symbolic gesture to honour him as a living ancestor and a solid ANC anchor,” said the foundation.
Multitudes of ANC Councillors from eThekwini in KZN, descended to Nkandla KwaDakwa'Dunuse today to show appreciation for H.E Prez Zuma.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) December 9, 2021
They wished him a fabulous festive season and donated a Bull as a symbolic gesture to honour him as a living Ancestor and a solid ANC anchor. pic.twitter.com/zJeXkMwvU2
Outspoken Zuma-Sambudla said she was touched by the appreciation of her father.
“Thank you for loving my father as much as I love him. Thank you for loving him loudly as I do. Thank you for being unapologetic with your support like I am. Thank you for fiercely protecting him like I do. Thank you for giving him his flowers/bull while still alive,” she tweeted.
In a video shared by Zuma-Sambudla, ANC eThekwini ward 28 councillor Ntando Khuzwayo tells the former president they consider him a living ancestor of the movement.
“We decided to use our first salaries for the five-year term to buy you this bull,” he said.
THANK YOU For Loving My Father As Much As I Love Him.THANK YOU For Loving Him Loudly As I Do.THANK YOU For Being Unapologetic With Your Support Like I Am.THANK YOU For Fiercely Protecting Him Like I Do.THANK YOU For Giving Him His Flowers/Bull Whilst Still Alive #PresidentZuma pic.twitter.com/JIwT7vzajq— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) December 10, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.