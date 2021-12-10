South Africa

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla's message to visiting ANC councillors: ‘Thanks for giving him his flowers while still alive’

10 December 2021 - 10:47
Image: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has thanked ANC councillors who visited her father, former president Jacob Zuma, at Nkandla and gifted him with a bull worth more than R16,000 this week.

The JG Zuma foundation said the visit was a symbolic gesture to honour the former president and ANC veteran.

“Multitudes of ANC councillors from eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal descended to Nkandla KwaDakwa’dunuse today to show appreciation for [former] president Zuma. They wished him a fabulous festive season and donated a bull as a symbolic gesture to honour him as a living ancestor and a solid ANC anchor,” said the foundation.

Outspoken Zuma-Sambudla said she was touched by the appreciation of her father. 

“Thank you for loving my father as much as I love him. Thank you for loving him loudly as I do. Thank you for being unapologetic with your support like I am. Thank you for fiercely protecting him like I do. Thank you for giving him his flowers/bull while still alive,” she tweeted.

In a video shared by Zuma-Sambudla, ANC eThekwini ward 28 councillor Ntando Khuzwayo tells the former president they consider him a living ancestor of the movement.

“We decided to use our first salaries for the five-year term to buy you this bull,” he said. 

