South Africa

Alleged Durban hijacker shoots himself during scuffle with 'kidnapped vehicle owner'

10 December 2021 - 16:00
A 35-year-old suspect is in hospital under police guard after shooting himself in the leg during a scuffle with a man he had allegedly taken hostage during a hijacking in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Chayantorn Tongmorn

An alleged hijacker shot himself in the leg during a scuffle with a man he had allegedly taken hostage in Durban on Thursday.

On Friday police said officers from the Umbilo task team were alerted to a carjacking on Ferguson Road at about 1pm when a vehicle was taken.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the officers’ quick response led them to Alan Paton Road, where police spotted the same vehicle with someone lying on the ground bleeding from his leg. 

“On interviewing the complainant of the hijacked vehicle, he alleged the suspect jumped into his vehicle and drove towards Alan Paton Road with him in it. While the suspect was driving, the complainant pulled up the hand brake and stopped the vehicle. He fought with the suspect and during the scuffle the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg,” she said.

The 35-year-old alleged hijacker was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and six rounds of ammunition.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in police guard.

“He will appear in court soon for carjacking, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He will also be profiled to establish if he could be linked to other cases in the province,” said Mbele. 

TimesLIVE

