South Africa

Fiery tanker and truck collision blocks N1 highway in Free State

10 December 2021 - 09:41
Emergency services responded to the crash and one patient was taken to hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thanarak

Emergency services (EMS) responded to a fiery collision between a tanker and a truck that blocked the N1 highway on Friday outside Kroonstad in Free State.

“We responded to a tanker on fire in the early morning. One patient was transported to hospital. The emergency team is on site clearing the scene,” said provincial EMS spokesperson Sipho Towa.

SA Trucker reported on social media that the highway was closed to traffic about 59km before Kroonstad towards Bloemfontein.

“SA Trucker at the scene reported the two vehicles collided head-on and started burning. The two vehicles are burning in the middle of the road and blocking all lanes in both directions,” SA Trucker said on its website.

TimesLIVE

