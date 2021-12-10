South Africa

Flying squad puts the brakes on minibuses 'full of counterfeit goods'

10 December 2021 - 07:28
The vehicles were packed with 15 bags of goods.
Image: SAPS

Police in Ekurhuleni intercepted two Quantum minibuses heading to the N12 on Thursday allegedly packed with counterfeit goods.

"According to preliminary report the SAPS members noticed two white Quantum minibuses travelling on Welgedacht Road to the N12 in the early hours ... and started to follow them.

"The members intercepted both minibuses to conduct a search. A passenger from the first Quantum jumped out of the vehicle and ran away," said police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo.

The flying squad members cornered the remaining four suspects and searched both vehicles. The officers recovered 15 bags of counterfeit goods.

"Upon further investigation it was established that the goods were destined for Johannesburg. The value of counterfeit goods is yet to be established.

"All four suspects will be charged with dealing in and possession of counterfeit goods."

TimesLIVE

