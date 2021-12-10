Gauteng education department hopes 4,712 pupils will be placed by end of Friday

The Gauteng education department is hopeful that 4,712 grade 1 and 8 pupils will be placed by the end of Friday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said of the 335,091 grade 1 and 8 online applications received by noon on Friday for the 2022 academic year, 278,029 applicants had submitted proof of residence to enable the department to facilitate their placement.

More than 273,300 of the applicants have been placed, leaving 4,712 remaining applicants, he said.

“We remain solidly hopeful that in the next 24 hours we will complete this mammoth task. It’s not easy, but we are spending sleepless nights to conclude this mandate. We fully understand your anxiety. However, we need to balance many factors,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Mabona added: “While every effort is being made to place all applicants, the following interventions are in place: we have identified schools in areas of high pressure across the province for allocation of funds to build additional brick and mortar classrooms; the administrative process has been started to transfer R240m to build 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in high schools within the next two weeks; all classrooms are turnkey, consisting of school furniture and related resources.”

In addition, 132 mobile classrooms were being supplied to identified schools to counter classroom shortages and enhance space.

He said from the initial number of applications received, they have identified 57,062 applicants who had not submitted or uploaded proof of residence during the allocated time period.

The system will grant these applicants an opportunity to upload the documentation for immediate placement from December 16 to 31 2021, Mabona said.

