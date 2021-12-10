Pfizer boosters coming early in January, J&J within the next two weeks

Children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 are eligible for their second Covid-19 vaccination, J&J booster shots will be available to all (not just health workers) within the next two weeks, and Pfizer boosters will be rolled out from early January for those older than 18..

Acting health department director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp said on Friday those aged 12 to 17 are registering for their second doses.

It also “solves problems for those who were 17 when they started but are now 18 and want their second dose”.

This was approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) six weeks ago, but the ministerial advisory committee was cautious after reports of myocarditis, “mostly in boys getting their second dose”.

However, “since then and based on data, we have established that there is a big increase in cases of myocarditis in young adolescents who get Covid-19. So protection comes from vaccinating them.”