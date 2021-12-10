Premier Alan Winde welcomes booster shots amid looming Covid-19 fourth wave in Western Cape

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the approval of Pfizer booster shots, encouraging residents to get vaccinated amid the looming Covid-19 fourth wave in the province.

This week the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Pfizer booster shot for everyone older than 18.

Sahpra approved a third dose should be administered at least six months after the second dose. A third dose of the vaccine for individuals aged 12 years and older who are severely immunocompromised should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.

Winde said the province was ready to administer the booster shots as soon as the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) is updated accordingly.

“Getting this booster will be important for those residents who are at higher risk of severe illness as we now rapidly approach our fourth wave,” he said.

“We will officially enter our fourth wave when our 7-day moving average of new daily infections reaches 30% of the previous peak. At the current trajectory, this is imminent.”