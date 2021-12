Recommendations for mandatory vaccinations not yet tabled, says Mondli Gungubele

On Sunday Ramaphosa said a task team has been set up to undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations.

He said he was expecting a report from the task team and interministerial committee, adding that the report needed to be completed soon so cabinet could make a decision.

“We live in a country where people have strong views, for and against, and my task as a leader is to nudge everyone in the same direction,” said Ramaphosa.

“Through the dialogue I said we should have, hopefully we can get everyone to move in a direction where we will all be aware about the dangers of not being vaccinated.

“Vaccination is still our strongest weapon against Covid-19, and I believe we should give our people a chance so they can see the dangers of not being vaccinated.”