Recommendations for mandatory vaccinations not yet tabled, says Mondli Gungubele
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says recommendations for making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory have not been tabled.
On Thursday Gungubele said further discussions regarding the vaccine mandate were to take place in the coming weeks.
“We are looking at information on the implications of the mandatory stuff,” he said.
“It’s clear to a number of us that you need a policy that encourages vaccination and a policy that discourages cynicism towards vaccines. What type of policy that is, will depend on the findings as we assess the situation.”
Gungubele said President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to meet the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) later this week to discuss lockdown adjustments, but no date has been set.
“It’s difficult to have an official date for that until the NCCC have a meeting. Lockdown adjustments are based on their assessment from the medical advice council to decide whether a family meeting is necessary.”
On Sunday Ramaphosa said a task team has been set up to undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations.
He said he was expecting a report from the task team and interministerial committee, adding that the report needed to be completed soon so cabinet could make a decision.
“We live in a country where people have strong views, for and against, and my task as a leader is to nudge everyone in the same direction,” said Ramaphosa.
“Through the dialogue I said we should have, hopefully we can get everyone to move in a direction where we will all be aware about the dangers of not being vaccinated.
“Vaccination is still our strongest weapon against Covid-19, and I believe we should give our people a chance so they can see the dangers of not being vaccinated.”
