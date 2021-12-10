SAB launches 'sharp' initiative to promote responsible drinking

SA Breweries (SAB) has launched a platform to curb irresponsible drinking as the festive season approaches.

Known as SAB Sharp and featured on the brewer's website, it will enable SAB to run interventions to “accelerate the curbing of irresponsible consumption of alcohol at scale and with pace, leveraging partnerships with government, communities, civil society retailers, tavern owners and media agencies”.

“To create the kind of country we want to live in, we acknowledge the societal ills caused by irresponsible drinking and commit to being at the forefront of changing the way the nation behaves when they sell, buy or enjoy SAB's beers,” SAB corporate affairs vice-president Zoleka Lisa said.

The launch of SAB Sharp is part of the company’s five-year plan to create a safer and smarter drinking culture.

The platform will drive “tangible” results in SAB’s delivery of programmes aimed at four pillars of responsibility: responsible communities, responsible driving, responsible marketing and responsible trading.

SAB committed to:

uplift areas it does business in and drive economic inclusion as an enabler of thriving communities;

reduce alcohol-related vehicle accidents;

end the “insistence” on fun beyond legal trading hours; and

promote the enjoyment of beer with dignity.

“We call on all our partners, the entire beer value chain and SA at large to partner with us on this journey as we create a future with more cheers.”

The company has also rolled out a responsible trading programme to 30,000 retailers to try to halt the sale of alcohol to underage people.

“SAB further envisages the rollout of 10 gender-based violence centres across the country by 2025,” added Lisa.

TimesLIVE