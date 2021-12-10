South Africa

Safety and security plans in place ahead of state memorial service for FW de Klerk

10 December 2021 - 08:27
Former president FW De Klerk died last month.
Image: Supplied

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) is satisfied with preparations for the state memorial service of former president FW de Klerk and has warned against any disruptions.

De Klerk, who died on November 11, will be remembered on Sunday at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town, in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

NatJOINTS, which includes law enforcement agencies at national and provincial level and other government departments, was part of the planning team to ensure the smooth running of the service, national police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said on Friday.

Preparations for the event include security plans, route security and access control.

“Invited guests attending the service are urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. Attendees are also encouraged to co-operate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience to ensure all participants are able mourn in a safe and secure environment.

What you said: Will you observe the period of mourning for FW de Klerk this weekend?

A poll by TimesLIVE found that most readers will be observing the period of mourning for De Klerk.
Politics
2 weeks ago

“In line with the Covid-19 level 1 protocols, attendees are reminded to wear their masks at all times and practise social distancing. Attendees are also advised that hand sanitiser stations will be available at the venue.

“Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts, as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner.”

Road closures from Saturday to Sunday are:

Groote Kerk

  • Bureau and Spin streets between Adderley and Plein streets from 6am on Sunday  
  • Parliament Street between the parliament precinct and Church Square from 6am on Sunday  
  • Adderley Street (one lane nearest to Groote Kerk) between the parliament precinct and Longmarket Street from 5pm on Saturday until end of the event on Sunday.

“We are confident that all attendees, irrespective of race, colour, creed and/or political affiliation will come together harmoniously to honour the late deputy president,” Mathe said.

TimesLIVE

