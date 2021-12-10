South Africa

Standard Bank restores services after five-hour outage

10 December 2021 - 07:26 By Adelaide Changole
Standard Bank has restored services to customers in nine countries who experienced difficulties logging into their digital banking accounts after an outage that lasted around five hours.
Image: Bloomberg

Standard Bank restored services to customers in nine countries who experienced difficulties logging into their digital banking accounts after an outage that lasted about five hours on Thursday.

Africa’s biggest bank said the service disruption was reported at 11.54am in Johannesburg, primarily affecting Android devices. 

Clients in nine African countries reported issues with the mobile banking app, and SA customers also experienced outages with internet banking.The Johannesburg-based firm has operations in 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. 

“Efforts to restore these services to full functionality took longer than expected.”

The bank’s shares were up as much as 1.2% on Thursday before erasing almost all gains by close of trading at 5pm in Johannesburg.

