‘The ongoing punishment seems pointless’: Piers Morgan calls for SA to be removed from travel red list

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) issued an alert confirming the variant had been detected in many cases in the country, with more to be confirmed as test results were reported.

Taking to social media, Morgan praised SA scientists for being the first to raise the alarm about the variant, and called on UK transport secretary Grant Shapps to scrap the ban.

“Given that Omicron is clearly everywhere in the UK now, the ongoing punishment of SA in terms of red list travel restrictions seems pointless and particularly unfair given it was their brilliant scientists who first uncovered this variant for the world,” said Morgan.