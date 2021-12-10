South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial resumes

10 December 2021 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE

The perjury trial against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to resume at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday. 

Dlamini, who is president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). 

