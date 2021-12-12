COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicron travel bans were moment of truth for angry Ramaphosa
December 12 2021 - 06:40
Doctors waiting to exhale as Omicron symptoms remain mild
South Africans should have a clear idea by next week if the milder symptoms associated with the Omicron variant are a consistent pattern and if Covid hospital admissions will remain lower than in previous waves, say Gauteng clinicians and hospital executives. The early signals so far are encouraging.
Wits University professor of medicine Francois Venter said: “Every passing day makes it more reassuring that this wave is milder than wave 3 [driven by] Delta and by next week we may be able to exhale.”
Unlike previous waves, only a small proportion of the people infected by the virus in the fourth wave have been admitted to hospitals, data shows.
South African Medical Association chair Dr Angelique Coetzee said: “This wave is not the same as Delta, which was terrible. At this stage the cases are very mild.”
December 12 2021 - 06:20
Police prioritise probe into threats to leading Covid-19 researchers
Police have prioritised an investigation into threats against leading Covid-19 researchers and scientists, some of whom advise the National Coronavirus Command Council.
Among those targeted are South African Medical Research Council head professor Glenda Gray and professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University researcher and head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp).
De Oliveira and his team recently came under fire from some members of the public after identifying the Omicron variant, which led to several countries shutting their borders to SA.
December 12 2021 - 06:00
Omicron travel bans were moment of truth for angry Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the travel ban imposed on SA after the detection of the Omicron variant made him realise that the “paternalistic” developed world was not sincere in its pledge to help African countries overcome the Covid pandemic.
On the last leg of his tour, an irate Ramaphosa spoke out against developed countries that closed their borders when South African scientists identified the new variant.
The reaction of such countries as the US, the European Union and the UK — which put SA back on its travel red list — opened his eyes to the reality of the West’s approach, the president said.
“For me — the Omicron issue — that is when the penny dropped. I realised that much as they say that they are our partners, they are really playing a different game to us, and in the end do not have a disposition that demonstrates that the partnership is mutually beneficial,” Ramaphosa said in an interview in Senegal this week.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 104,831 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 17,154 new cases, representing a 16.4% positivity rate. A further 36 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,116 to date. See more here: https://t.co/xRDjCZU7Os pic.twitter.com/u0JqcCcHB0— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 11, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.