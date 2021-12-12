Covid-19 PCR test costs reduced after commission finds price 'abuse' by private labs

South Africans will no longer be paying exorbitant prices for Covid-19 tests after an investigation into “unfairly inflated, exorbitant and, or unjustifiable” prices charged to consumers by private laboratories.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will now be reduced from R850 to R500 including VAT.

The PCR tests detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus, and are now the standard proof for travel and other purposes.

In a media announcement on Sunday, the Competition Commission revealed that the authority reached a “ground-breaking” agreement with two major laboratories, Du Buisson Kramer Swart Bouwer Incorporated, who own Ampath, and Drs Mauff AC & Partners t/a Lancet Laboratories, who own Lancet Laboratories, about a substantial reduction in Covid-19 PCR test prices.