Early morning taxi crash in KZN leaves 17 injured

Seventeen people were injured on Sunday morning in a minibus crash on the M35 near KwaMakhutha southwest of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the exact cause of the accident was unknown.

“The injuries range from critical to minor.

“One of the patients was airlifted to hospital and the remaining patients are being transported to the surrounding medical facilities.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known and will be investigated by police.”

TimesLIVE