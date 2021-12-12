South Africa

Early morning taxi crash in KZN leaves 17 injured

12 December 2021 - 15:34
A taxi crash near KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal has left 17 people injured. File picture.
A taxi crash near KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal has left 17 people injured. File picture.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Seventeen people were injured on Sunday morning in a minibus crash on the M35 near KwaMakhutha southwest of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the exact cause of the accident was unknown.

“The injuries range from critical to minor.

“One of the patients was airlifted to hospital and the remaining patients are being transported to the surrounding medical facilities.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known and will be investigated by police.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four killed as minibus taxi smashes into truck while overtaking in Western Cape

The death toll in a crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N1 in the Western Cape rose to four on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Head-on collision between minibus taxi and truck claims 7 lives

Seven men between the ages of 25 and 35 were killed in a horror crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on the R545 between Bethal and Kriel in ...
News
1 month ago

One dead, 14 injured after taxi slams into wall in Durban

A woman was killed and 14 people injured when a minibus taxi crashed through a wall in Durban on Thursday night.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Interpol arrests another alleged Black Axe member in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. ‘He knows it wasn’t the right thing to do’: Former owner of Corsa with trolley ... South Africa
  4. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  5. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...