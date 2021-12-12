Fines for major labs scrapped in favour of 42% reduction on Covid-19 PCR test

The Competition Commission will not be fining private labs found to have been excessive and abusive in their pricing of Covid-19 tests.

The commission announced on Sunday that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests had been reduced from R850 to R500 including VAT effectively immediately.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the intervention by the commission was aimed at mitigating the economic and social affect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did it to protect vulnerable consumers,” he said.

Between September and October the commission was alerted of the pricing abuses after private pathology laboratories experienced substantial cost reductions and were processing significant volumes, but continued to charge the same amount to consumers.