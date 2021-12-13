COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is R500 still expensive to test for Covid-19?
13 December 2021 - 05:30
How do you feel about paying R500 for a Covid-19 test?
BREAKING : The price of #PCR #COVID19 tests in SA's private sector will GO DOWN from R850/test to R500 (incl VAT).— Mia Malan (@miamalan) December 12, 2021
This comes after an agreement between the Competition Commission and 2 major private labs, Ampath (Du Buisson Kramer Swart Bouwer Incorporated) + @LancetLab_ZA.
