South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is R500 still expensive to test for Covid-19?

13 December 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A health worker holds a test tube after doing a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease installed at the Bassin de la Villette in Paris, France, on August 25, 2020.
A health worker holds a test tube after doing a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease installed at the Bassin de la Villette in Paris, France, on August 25, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

December 13 2021 - 05:30

How do you feel about paying R500 for a Covid-19 test?

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  3. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  4. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News
  5. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa

Latest Videos

Versace Eros 2015 | Fragrances
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...