COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is R500 still expensive to test for Covid-19?

December 13 2021 - 08:07

Has the risk of Covid-19 reinfection increased with the Omicron variant?

The risk of Covid-19 reinfection is likely greater with the Omicron variant than it was with previous variants.

That’s according to health minister Joe Phaahla.

In a recent media briefing on government’s response to Covid-19, Phaahla said a paper published about the risk of reinfection in SA reports a two to three times higher risk of reinfection for people who contracted Covid-19 previously.