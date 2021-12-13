COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Is R500 still expensive to test for Covid-19?
December 13 2021 - 08:07
Has the risk of Covid-19 reinfection increased with the Omicron variant?
The risk of Covid-19 reinfection is likely greater with the Omicron variant than it was with previous variants.
That’s according to health minister Joe Phaahla.
In a recent media briefing on government’s response to Covid-19, Phaahla said a paper published about the risk of reinfection in SA reports a two to three times higher risk of reinfection for people who contracted Covid-19 previously.
December 13 2021 - 08:01
WATCH | ‘Schooled’ — Dr Angelique Coetzee tells UK to ‘trust’ SA doctors over Omicron
A video of the chairperson of the SA Medical Association (Sama), Dr Angelique Coetzee, telling the host of a UK radio show to trust SA experts studying the Omicron variant has received praise online.
Coetzee, who was among the first doctors to raise the alarm over the new strain, was speaking on LBC about Britain’s reaction to the Omicron variant.
She was adamant the new strain was “much milder” than previous Covid-19 variants.
"There's no reason why you can't trust us when we say to you 'it's mild disease!'"— LBC (@LBC) December 12, 2021
Dr Angelique Coetzee of the South African Medical Association details the Omicron situation in the country that alerted the world to the variant.@TomSwarbrick1 | #SwarbrickOnSunday pic.twitter.com/xkKp9btT8L
December 13 2021 - 05:30
How do you feel about paying R500 for a Covid-19 test?
BREAKING : The price of #PCR #COVID19 tests in SA's private sector will GO DOWN from R850/test to R500 (incl VAT).— Mia Malan (@miamalan) December 12, 2021
This comes after an agreement between the Competition Commission and 2 major private labs, Ampath (Du Buisson Kramer Swart Bouwer Incorporated) + @LancetLab_ZA.
