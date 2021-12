DearSA cyber attack: Bots used in bid to sway outcome of Covid-19 survey

“We can't delete the entries because this will compromise the campaign, but we have flagged them.

“Our service provider, Amazon, also flagged them as fake. We are working with Amazon to ensure it doesn't happen again, this is the first time.

“The motive was to influence the outcome. At the time we had over 160,000 entries with 89% against.

“This was definitely not a hack, there was no breach of data but rather someone trying to inject data. All participants' data is removed from the server several times a week and stored off site [to safeguard in case of a breach].”

Hutchinson said the organisation would make public details about the individual who tried to influence the outcome once investigators had confirmed this.

DearSA director Gideon Joubert said: “We are getting a digital forensic investigator to look at this and will take it further.

“It benefits no-one to do this ... we will have to appoint an independent auditor to audit the results. This will mean the data won't be affected. This was definitely done by someone with little experience.”

