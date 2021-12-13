South Africa

Durban family mourns after brothers, aged 7 and 9, in resort pool tragedy

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 December 2021 - 13:55
Two Durban brothers got into difficulty while swimming at a Drakensberg resort. File image.
Two Durban brothers got into difficulty while swimming at a Drakensberg resort. File image.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

A Durban family is in mourning after two brothers, aged 7 and 9, got into difficulty and one drowned while swimming at Alpine Heath Resort in the Drakensberg at the weekend. 

The younger boy died on Sunday, while his brother is fighting for his life in a hospital ICU.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted on Monday the boys got into difficulty in the pool while on holiday at the resort. 

The Hartley Road Primary School pupils lived in Musgrave, Durban.

Family and friends posted prayers and tributes to the family on social media on Monday. The funeral for the seven-year-old was scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon.

Police and the resort didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Two drown in Hartbeespoort Dam resort swimming pool

Two people drowned at a resort at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West on Tuesday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.
News
1 week ago

Brothers stabbed in ‘gambling row’ outside Mpumalanga tavern

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two brothers during a late-night gambling dispute at a tavern near Bushbuckridge in ...
News
1 week ago

Nzimande calls for swift investigation into drowning of students in hotel pool

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has urged police to "swiftly" investigate the drowning of two North West students in a hotel pool  this week.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  3. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  4. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  5. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...