Durban family mourns after brothers, aged 7 and 9, in resort pool tragedy
13 December 2021 - 13:55
A Durban family is in mourning after two brothers, aged 7 and 9, got into difficulty and one drowned while swimming at Alpine Heath Resort in the Drakensberg at the weekend.
The younger boy died on Sunday, while his brother is fighting for his life in a hospital ICU.
Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted on Monday the boys got into difficulty in the pool while on holiday at the resort.
The Hartley Road Primary School pupils lived in Musgrave, Durban.
Family and friends posted prayers and tributes to the family on social media on Monday. The funeral for the seven-year-old was scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon.
Police and the resort didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE