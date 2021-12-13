Has the risk of Covid-19 reinfection increased with the Omicron variant?

The risk of Covid-19 reinfection is likely greater with the Omicron variant than it was with previous variants.

That’s according to health minister Joe Phaahla.

In a recent media briefing on government’s response to Covid-19, Phaahla said a paper published about the risk of reinfection in SA reports a two to three times higher risk of reinfection for people who contracted Covid-19 previously.

Phaahla said the paper has not yet been peer reviewed.

“Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron. People who have previously had Covid-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron as compared to other variants of concern.

More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks,” said the minister.