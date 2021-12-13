Immunisation expert endures lone grilling at government briefing on vaccine hesitancy

Responding to the question on how the Pfizer had been approved despite so many people allegedly dying during the phase two trials, Meyer said medicines would never get approval from regulators if they were unsafe.

“No authority like Sahpra (SA Health Products Regulatory Authority) nor the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will approve a vaccine if they know it is going to kill people,” she said.

A fact check carried out by US-based Politifact, an accuracy watchdog run by the Poynter Institute, into the claim by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that thousands of people had died after getting the Pfizer vaccine determined the claim was false.

Carlson's claim was based on data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, an open-source database which Politifact noted had often been “misused” by anti-vaccine activists to make false claims about vaccine safety.

“That’s because VAERS data is considered unreliable for drawing causal conclusions. And dying after a vaccine is not the same thing as dying because of the vaccine,” wrote Politifact's Bill McCarthy.

A subsequent fact check carried out by Reuters found that while six participants died during the 44,000-person Pfizer vaccine trial, only two had been given the vaccine while the other four were placebo recipients.

“Go and look at the Pfizer trial,” said Meyer, adding that one of the vaccine recipients had died from cardiac arrest while the other died from arteriosclerosis.

“Of the four on the placebo, two died from unknown causes, one from a stroke and the other from a myocardial infarction.”

The FDA determined that none the participant's deaths were caused by the vaccine.

“None of these deaths were assessed by the investigator as related to study intervention,” the watchdog said in a briefing document on the Pfizer trial.

Meyer said the while reports of women suffering menstrual irregularities after being vaccinated were true, it was important to weigh up the risks against the benefits.

The same was true in the wake of reports of young people developing myocarditis, she added.

“The risk of developing myocarditis after vaccination is about one in 100,000,” she said. “But the Covid-19 risks are much higher.”

It was important that the public reported adverse reactions to the vaccine, Meyer said, adding that Sahpra had set up a microsite where people could report bad reactions to the jabs.

“All severe cases are being investigated to see if there is a link,” she said.

On widespread opposition to vaccine mandates, Meyer agreed that people should have the right to choose what they want to do.

It was important that people had enough information to make the right choice, she added.

“Once you start forcing people, you make them more negative,” she said. “People have a choice but you will have to bear the consequences of your choice.”

Meyer refuted claims that the vaccine ingredients were hidden.

Many of the ingredients were everyday substances such as sugars, salts and lipids, all of which had a specific function such as ensuring stability during transport and that the vaccine had the same pH as the human body.

“These vaccines don't contain any of the things that people fear,” she said. “There are no preservatives, aluminium, mercury, allergens, pork or animal or human tissue.”

With 8-billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines now administered worldwide, they had proven overwhelmingly effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

“The main goal of vaccines is to prevent against severe disease and save lives and improve people’s quality of life,” she said.

