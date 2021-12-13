South Africa

‘It must be a very expensive signature’: Here’s what Mzansi thought of Zuma’s R1k book promo

13 December 2021 - 10:00
Former-president Jacob Zuma signs a copy of his book ahead of its launch this past weekend.
Former-president Jacob Zuma signs a copy of his book ahead of its launch this past weekend.
Image: Twitter via Dudu Zuma-Sambudla

The promotion around former president Jacob Zuma’s book has topped social media’s trending list, with some questioning the price tag. 

Titled Jacob Zuma Speaks, the book can be bought for R300, or R1,000 for a signed copy, at “car boot sales” in Johannesburg

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE the book was “selling like hot cakes” and sales will go towards paying Zuma’s legal fees.

“They sold like hot cakes in 20 minutes , easily, more than 100 copies were gone. 

“We brought 100 copies and way more people bought the book than we could provide so we have backlogs,” he said.

'Selling like hot cakes': Zuma's book a hit at car boot sale, says foundation

Twenty minutes is all it took for fans of former president Jacob Zuma to buy all the available copies of his book "Jacob Zuma Speaks" at a "car boot ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Speaking during the virtual launch of the book, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said it was the first of many. 

“I want to let SA know this is going to be the first of many books my dad is going to be writing, and involved in. The book that you are all waiting for will be coming soon,” she said.

The book comes after the former president was released from prison on medical parole in September due to ill health two months into a 15-month sentence for contempt of court after refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry. 

Zuma said the book will set the record straight on some of the “untrue” stories about him. 

“I feel very good that some South Africans who are patriots have felt it was not fair for those South Africans who think differently to tell the kind of stories that were not true,” he said. 

“The untruth about the work we have done demonstrated the truth is important for society to be well informed, to know what is happening. There is no use to create stories because you have powerful machinery to do so.”

On social media, many users believed the R1,000 price tag attached to signed copies of the book was steep.

Some who claimed they had bought the book said they were disappointed by its content.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

READ MORE:

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla's message to visiting ANC councillors: ‘Thanks for giving him his flowers while still alive’

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has thanked ANC councillors who visited her father, former president Jacob Zuma, at Nkandla and gifted him with a bull worth ...
News
3 days ago

Zuma’s much-anticipated book to be released this month, says foundation

The book, which has been rumoured to be in the works for the past few years, will be released in the "second or third week" of this month, says the ...
Politics
1 week ago

‘It is less of a dream but more of conversations’: Duduzane Zuma on running for president

Duduzane Zuma says his presidential bid is more than a dream, despite having no experience in politics.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  3. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  4. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News
  5. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics

Latest Videos

Versace Eros 2015 | Fragrances
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...