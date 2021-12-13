'Miracle' pastor's social media alive as congregants pray for his 'resurrection'
The social media accounts of Johannesburg “miracle pastor” Dr Siva Moodley, who has reportedly been in a morgue since August, are still very active months after his apparent death.
The body of Moodley, founder of The Miracle Centre, has allegedly been lying in a morgue since his death in August while his church “prays for his resurrection”.
Some congregants have been asking on his Facebook account if news of his death is true. Many of the questions regarding his death have since been deleted from the church's Facebook, and his own, pages.
Moodley’s Twitter account is still active, with daily inspirational Bible verses and updates about upcoming church services.
God desires you. He desires your heart. Anything that draws your heart, devotion, attention or focus away from Him is an idol before Him. God is calling you to worship Him alone. Watch I Want to be Like Jesus on https://t.co/6MVbwI9snp#miraclesarenormal pic.twitter.com/jKty4CpG0v— Dr. Siva Moodley (@DrSivaMM) December 10, 2021
Jesus was a Man on a Mission. He refused any distractions and knew who He was - the Son of God. You are a man or a...Posted by Dr. Siva Moodley on Sunday, December 12, 2021
Siva's wife, Jessie, their son David and daughter Kathryn, are now in charge of running the church.
Martin du Toit of Martin's Funerals, where Siva's body was apparently kept, previously told TimesLIVE that he had struggled to reach the family so they could collect the pastor’s body. The family met Du Toit only after media reports about the death of the pastor.
According to Du Toit, while the body was in storage he had struggled to get confirmation from the family to make funeral arrangements.
“They were not taking my calls and not contacting me, so we've been waiting for them to come back to us,” said Du Toit.
He added that the family had since asked him to stop doing media interviews.
Christian commentator and magazine editor Solomon Ashoms Izang told TimesLIVE that Moodley passed away in August and his family did not bury him because they believed he would be resurrected — as he had prophesied.
“His family and church leaders have not announced his death officially because they believe he will rise from death. They have been praying for his resurrection ever since he died,” Izang said.
He said this was in line with preaching by Moodley.
“He used to preach that you can’t die and used to say no sickness can kill a person. So this is ... totally different to his preaching,” he said.
The church website and Moodley’s Twitter account have not said anything about his death.
Efforts to reach the family and church have been unsuccessful.
The church is alleged to have performed miracles, with the tagline on its website being, “miracles are normal”.
Some of the miracles the pastor performed, according to testimonies on the church website, include resurrecting a baby from the dead, healing someone with cancer, healing a crippled leg and helping someone who was struggling to fall pregnant.
