Pilot killed in light aircraft crash in Gauteng

A man was killed after his light aircraft crashed in Syferfontein in Westonaria on the West Rand at the weekend, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the light aircraft crashed close to an airfield at midday on Saturday.

“The only occupant on board, an adult male, showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident are not known,” Herbst said.

TimesLIVE