South Africa

Two air force suppliers agree to pay penalties for alleged tender collusion

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 December 2021 - 18:21
Two SA Air Force suppliers have agreed to pay penalties of just over R2m to the Competition Commission for alleged tender collusion. The companies have not admitted they contravened the Competition Act, as alleged by the commission.
Two SA Air Force suppliers have agreed to pay penalties of just over R2m to the Competition Commission for alleged tender collusion. The companies have not admitted they contravened the Competition Act, as alleged by the commission.
Image: 123RF / Andreypopov

Two network maintenance firms have separately agreed to pay penalties to the Competition Commission for allegedly colluding on a SA Air Force tender.

The tender was issued by the State Information Technology Agency in December 2015 for the provision of network maintenance and support services for the air force's ground command and control systems and current intelligence system.

The commission’s investigation found that in January 2016, SAAB Grintek Defence assisted K.F Computers in completing its tender documents.  In turn, SAAB’s pricing for the tender was higher to ensure that K.F Computers would win the tender.

The commission concluded that the conduct between K.F Computers and SAAB amounted to collusive tendering in contravention of the Competition Act.

The commission said on Monday that the companies denied contravening the law, but have concluded separate settlement agreements with the commission wherein K.F Computers agreed to pay a penalty of R32,135 and SAAB agreed to pay a R2m fine.

The commission said in terms of the settlement agreement, and in addition to the R2m penalty, SAAB undertook to refrain from any anticompetitive conduct in contravention of the act in future.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Company to pay R300k penalty over City Power deal

A Gauteng-based construction company has agreed to pay a R300,000 penalty after being investigated by the Competition Commission for allegedly ...
News
1 month ago

Collusive curio tender at OR Tambo airport lands company R9m fine

The Competition Tribunal has ordered Tourvest to pay a fine of R9m for collusive tendering.
News
2 months ago

Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands, documents show

Amazon.com Inc has been repeatedly accused of knocking off products it sells on its website and of exploiting its vast trove of internal data to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  3. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  4. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  5. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...