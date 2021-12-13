Two arrested with lion's head kept in police custody

Two people who were found in possession of a lion's head made their first appearance before the Zeerust magistrate's court on Monday.

The court postponed the case against Joseph Modime, 59, and Emily Mashaba, 54, until Monday for the verification of their addresses. They are charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the suspects were arrested after an intelligence tip-off that resulted in a sting operation by the Mahikeng-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team from the Hawks, the Lehurutshe K9 unit, the Zeerust Stock Theft Unit and members from the department of forestry, fisheries and environment.

The Hawks reported that the two suspects were travelling from Thembisa seeking a traditional healer to sell the lion’s head to for R350,000.

“A police agent intercepted the sale by arranging a traditional healer and the suspects were arrested at a petrol station in Zeerust.”

A lion’s head was found in their possession, wrapped in refuse bags.

