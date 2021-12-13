Warrant for 'instigator' Bonginkosi Khanyile after court no-show

A warrant of arrest has been issued for one of the alleged instigators of the July unrest, Bonginkosi Khanyile, after he failed to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday, with his family citing “severe flu symptoms”.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Khanyile family, Philani Nduli, said the 31-year-old did not show up in court because he was in hospital.

Khanyile is facing charges of inciting public violence, holding an illegal gathering and not wearing a face mask in public during unrest and looting in Durban in July.

“Bonginkosi Khanyile is in hospital after waking up with severe flu symptoms. This is the reason he couldn't attend court today as he's getting medical attention,” his family said.

“We are aware of the warrant of arrest issued by the court, which is a normal procedure if an accused person fails to appear before court. A warrant of arrest is issued up until the accused gives a valid reason, including proof of why he or she could not attend court on the said date.”