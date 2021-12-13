Warrant for 'instigator' Bonginkosi Khanyile after court no-show
Family says he is in hospital with 'severe flu symptoms'
A warrant of arrest has been issued for one of the alleged instigators of the July unrest, Bonginkosi Khanyile, after he failed to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday, with his family citing “severe flu symptoms”.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Khanyile family, Philani Nduli, said the 31-year-old did not show up in court because he was in hospital.
Khanyile is facing charges of inciting public violence, holding an illegal gathering and not wearing a face mask in public during unrest and looting in Durban in July.
“Bonginkosi Khanyile is in hospital after waking up with severe flu symptoms. This is the reason he couldn't attend court today as he's getting medical attention,” his family said.
“We are aware of the warrant of arrest issued by the court, which is a normal procedure if an accused person fails to appear before court. A warrant of arrest is issued up until the accused gives a valid reason, including proof of why he or she could not attend court on the said date.”
BREAKING NEWS: A warrant of arrest has been issued for 'Fees Must Fall' activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile. The arrest was issued after Khanyile failed to provide the court with an acceptable explanation for his absence in court. pic.twitter.com/U2Q5ABbUgB— SABC News (@SABCNews) December 13, 2021
Nduli said they would provide an update on Khanyile's health later.
Khanyile, the face of the 2016 #FeesMustFall movement, was arrested by the Hawks on August 20 at his Wits University student residence. He is out on bail of R5,000.
During his appearance on September 7, the state submitted five videos to support its argument against the granting of bail.
In one of the videos, Khanyile is allegedly seen addressing a group of people at a taxi rank. He is heard encouraging the group that “those who are burning tyres and blocking the roads must continue to do so until [former president Jacob] Zuma is released”.
In accordance with his bail conditions, Khanyile has to report to the Hillbrow or Durban Central police stations every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.
He also had to suspend his Twitter account for the duration of the case and ensure he is able to attend every court appearance until it is finalised.
The magistrate said if Khanyile breached any of these conditions, he would be taken back into custody until the outcome of the case.
TimesLIVE
