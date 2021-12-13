South Africa

WATCH | Nine-year-old girl in demand after video of opera aria goes viral

Gugulethu Ndzendze invited to perform at music festival in KwaZulu-Natal

13 December 2021 - 07:39 By Anelisa Gusha
Gugulethu Ndzendze’s voice has opened doors for her.
Gugulethu Ndzendze’s voice has opened doors for her.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

East London’s nine-year-old Gugulethu Ndzendze has risen to prominence after a video of her performing an opera aria at church went viral.

Ndzendze was admired by the audience when her mother, Fundiswa Ndzendze, posted her video on Facebook.

This has provided her with opportunities, including an invitation to perform at one of the best music festivals in KwaZulu-Natal during the festive season.

The singer is partaking in one of the world’s most popular shows, The Kids Voice, but due to Covid-19, the competition has been paused.

While she waits for the competition to resume, CEO of the Clermont Foundation  Wiseman Mkhize, from KwaZulu-Natal, has invited the young singer to perform at Durban’s Kuhle Kwethu music festival alongside other soloists and choirs.

Her father, Bongani Ndzendze, said the support they received on their daughter’s journey had been amazing  and they could not express their gratitude.

“We are overwhelmed and in disbelief. We were not aware our daughter would get so much support from around the world.”

He said his daughter was excited about the upcoming event and had grown better and more confident over time.

“ Gugu was ecstatic and humbled at the same time about the festival. We are surprised she has gained confidence and is performing new songs.”

He expressed how grateful he was to have received support from the department of sport, recreation, arts  and culture when his daughter’s video made the rounds on social media.

“When they heard my daughter was invited to an international competition, the department assisted us in terms of preparing a visa.”

Gugu said she was very proud of herself. She being invited to the festival meant she would not only represent herself but the Eastern Cape and the country at large.

“I am very excited and looking forward to making people proud through my performances,” she said.

While patiently waiting for the festival, the singer has been practising songs with her church choir instructor.

“I practice a lot. I have started rehearsing new songs. I do it at church with mates and can  sing a variety of songs,” she said.

DispatchLIVE

MORE:

Young conductor Ofentse Pitse is taking up her own baton

The talented creative's imagination and drive has seen her carve a niche for herself in SA’s 'elite' classical music scene
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Cape Town City Ballet strips away Covid blues with three-ingredient tonic

The works of three world-famous choreographers have been brought together for a spirit-lifting programme
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Healthy opportunity offers youngsters the chance to impart healthy know-how

A Wits programme is providing young Sowetans with the skills to become health advocates and find jobs
News
2 months ago

Ten of the continent’s greats in the arts, literature and architecture

Talented Africans, many of whom are from SA, are enthusing audiences in Mzansi and abroad
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Omicron 'spread across hotel corridor' between two fully vaccinated travellers World
  2. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  3. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  4. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  5. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News

Latest Videos

Versace Eros 2015 | Fragrances
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...