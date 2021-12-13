WATCH | Nine-year-old girl in demand after video of opera aria goes viral
Gugulethu Ndzendze invited to perform at music festival in KwaZulu-Natal
East London’s nine-year-old Gugulethu Ndzendze has risen to prominence after a video of her performing an opera aria at church went viral.
Ndzendze was admired by the audience when her mother, Fundiswa Ndzendze, posted her video on Facebook.
This has provided her with opportunities, including an invitation to perform at one of the best music festivals in KwaZulu-Natal during the festive season.
The singer is partaking in one of the world’s most popular shows, The Kids Voice, but due to Covid-19, the competition has been paused.
While she waits for the competition to resume, CEO of the Clermont Foundation Wiseman Mkhize, from KwaZulu-Natal, has invited the young singer to perform at Durban’s Kuhle Kwethu music festival alongside other soloists and choirs.
🎤 9 year old Gugulethu Ndzendze from South Afica sings Ave Maria. What a wonderful talent. Happy Christmas all. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/kRZKTgIwag— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) December 11, 2021
Her father, Bongani Ndzendze, said the support they received on their daughter’s journey had been amazing and they could not express their gratitude.
“We are overwhelmed and in disbelief. We were not aware our daughter would get so much support from around the world.”
He said his daughter was excited about the upcoming event and had grown better and more confident over time.
“ Gugu was ecstatic and humbled at the same time about the festival. We are surprised she has gained confidence and is performing new songs.”
He expressed how grateful he was to have received support from the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture when his daughter’s video made the rounds on social media.
“When they heard my daughter was invited to an international competition, the department assisted us in terms of preparing a visa.”
Pint-sized Gugulethu Ndzendze has a voice so pure and powerful it has moved many to tears. Here she performs O mio babbino caro for Dispatch readers. Video: Randell Roskruge pic.twitter.com/qBb26LHKRK— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) September 18, 2021
Gugu said she was very proud of herself. She being invited to the festival meant she would not only represent herself but the Eastern Cape and the country at large.
“I am very excited and looking forward to making people proud through my performances,” she said.
While patiently waiting for the festival, the singer has been practising songs with her church choir instructor.
“I practice a lot. I have started rehearsing new songs. I do it at church with mates and can sing a variety of songs,” she said.
