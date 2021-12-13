WATCH | Nine-year-old girl in demand after video of opera aria goes viral

East London’s nine-year-old Gugulethu Ndzendze has risen to prominence after a video of her performing an opera aria at church went viral.

Ndzendze was admired by the audience when her mother, Fundiswa Ndzendze, posted her video on Facebook.

This has provided her with opportunities, including an invitation to perform at one of the best music festivals in KwaZulu-Natal during the festive season.

The singer is partaking in one of the world’s most popular shows, The Kids Voice, but due to Covid-19, the competition has been paused.

While she waits for the competition to resume, CEO of the Clermont Foundation Wiseman Mkhize, from KwaZulu-Natal, has invited the young singer to perform at Durban’s Kuhle Kwethu music festival alongside other soloists and choirs.