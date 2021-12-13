Western Cape has officially entered fourth wave of Covid-19 as numbers rise

The Western Cape has officially entered its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

The average for the past week is 1,600 new infections per day, which takes the province into the technical definition of the wave.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a wave is declared when the seven-day average hits 30% of the peak of the previous wave.

In this case, the threshold was 1,100, so the province is 500 infections per day over that threshold.

On Monday the provincial government said: “The Western Cape has officially entered the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Stay safe by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and ensuring good ventilation.”

The daily average “is expected to increase”, but the province “is not yet seeing the same rapid increases in hospitalisations and deaths as previous waves, although it is still too early to tell if this trend will continue over the next few weeks”.

On Sunday afternoon, Covid-19 hospitalisations across private and public hospitals were at 439, with 45 people admitted to ICU and high care.