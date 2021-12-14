Axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews challenges his dismissal in court

Ousted Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews is taking the entity to the labour court in an attempt to have his dismissal overturned.

Matthews filed court papers this week in which he seeks immediate reinstatement as CEO of Prasa and also asks the court to interdict the board from taking any action relating to termination of employment, including releasing any media statement.

He also wants the court to stop the board from hiring another CEO to fill his position.

In the more than 300-page bundle of court papers, Matthews challenges the board’s reasons and powers for terminating his employment.

Matthews was suspended and subsequently fired as Prasa CEO earlier this month after the board accused him of failing to disclose his dual citizenship. Matthews holds British and SA citizenship.