Burnt bodies of five missing family members found in KZN
Two in court over suspected 'family feud'
Two men are expected to appear in the Richmond magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning after a KwaZulu-Natal family of five — including a two-year-old and one-month-old baby — went missing last month in an apparent family feud.
Police arrested the two suspects, aged 25 and 27, at KwaZinqamu in Elandskop in connection with the disappearance of Sizwe Mauris Ngcobo, 64, Thandazile Zondi, 41, Bonokwakhe Khuboni, 40, two-year-old Sibongile Fanelesibonge and one-month-old Libra Ngcobo.
In a statement on Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the victims were kidnapped from their farm in Boston, outside Pietermaritzburg, on November 16. Their vehicle was also missing.
“A joint operation was conducted yesterday [Monday] which led the team to Byrne in Richmond, where the victims’ vehicle was found burnt,” he said.
“Further investigation led police to a plantation in Richmond, where the gruesome discovery was made. The five burnt and decomposed bodies of the missing victims were found.”
Naicker said more arrests were imminent as investigations progress.
TimesLIVE
Charges of murder and kidnapping are being investigated by Richmond SAPS. The two suspects have been formally charged for murder and kidnapping. They are expected to make their first appearance in the Richmond Magistrates Court this morning.
KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: “Over the days after the family went missing, a team comprising of various role players from the SAPS and Magma Security joined the search for the missing victims.
“The team worked tirelessly after the matter was reported to ensure that the missing victims were found and that justice is served. At this stage investigations indicate that their deaths may be linked to a family feud.”
TimesLIVE
