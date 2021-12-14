South Africa

Burnt bodies of five missing family members found in KZN

Two in court over suspected 'family feud'

14 December 2021 - 09:45 By TIMESLIVE
A joint operation by the police following the arrest of two men led to the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a family of five and their vehicle in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.
A joint operation by the police following the arrest of two men led to the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a family of five and their vehicle in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SAPS

Two men are expected to appear in the Richmond magistrate’s court on Tuesday morning after a KwaZulu-Natal family of five — including a two-year-old and one-month-old baby — went missing last month in an apparent family feud.

Police arrested the two suspects, aged 25 and 27, at KwaZinqamu in Elandskop in connection with the disappearance of Sizwe Mauris Ngcobo, 64, Thandazile Zondi, 41, Bonokwakhe Khuboni, 40, two-year-old Sibongile Fanelesibonge and one-month-old Libra Ngcobo.

In a statement on Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the victims were kidnapped from their farm in Boston, outside Pietermaritzburg, on November 16. Their vehicle was also missing.

“A joint operation was conducted yesterday [Monday] which led the team to Byrne in Richmond, where the victims’ vehicle was found burnt,” he said.

“Further investigation led police to a plantation in Richmond, where the gruesome discovery was made. The five burnt and decomposed bodies of the missing victims were found.”

Naicker said more arrests were imminent as investigations progress.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Elite detectives probe mysterious death of senior policeman

A team of specialised detectives is probing the death of SA’s deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.
News
18 hours ago

Six die, one survives gun attack in KZN home

Police made a gruesome discovery at a home in Folweni, south of Durban, when they found the bodies of six people who were killed on Sunday night.
News
21 hours ago

Police arrest 2 men just hours after fatal ambush of KZN K9 cop

Police arrested two men on Saturday evening after the fatal shooting and robbery of a Ladysmith K9 officer a few hours earlier.
News
2 days ago
A combined team of police and Magma security joined forces to find the family who had gone missing
A combined team of police and Magma security joined forces to find the family who had gone missing
Image: SAPS

Charges of murder and kidnapping are being investigated by Richmond SAPS. The two suspects have been formally charged for murder and kidnapping. They are expected to make their first appearance in the Richmond Magistrates Court this morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said: “Over the days after the family went missing, a team comprising of various role players from the SAPS and Magma Security joined the search for the missing victims.

“The team worked tirelessly after the matter was reported to ensure that the missing victims were found and that justice is served. At this stage investigations indicate that their deaths may be linked to a family feud.”

TimesLIVE

Durban family reeling after brothers, aged 7 and 9, get into difficulty in resort pool

Two brothers got into difficulty while swimming at Alpine Heath Resort in the Drakensberg at the weekend. The younger boy, aged seven, drowned, while ...
News
20 hours ago

Two KZN siblings trapped in car die as it catches alight

Two siblings died after they became entrapped in a stationary car that caught alight in Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  2. 'I think it's an impala' — Sun City guests mistake big cat for small buck South Africa
  3. Hermione Cronje quit NPA over 'skills catastrophe' News
  4. Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities News
  5. Qatar Airways does U-turn on resuming SA outbound flights South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...