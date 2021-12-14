South Africa

Case of officials charged with ‘bribing’ prosecutor set down for trial in May

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
14 December 2021 - 07:16
The corruption trial of former acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Matric Luphondo, and suspended head of human settlements department in Mpumalanga, Kebone Masange, is set to start in May next year.
The case of suspended head of the Mpumalanga department of human settlements Kebone Masange and former acting director of public prosecutions in the province Matric Luphondo was on Monday transferred to the Pretoria high court for trial to start from May 23 next year.

Masange and Luphondo appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday where they were provided with the indictment and copies of the docket.

The case was postponed until February 3 for a pretrial to ascertain readiness of the parties to proceed with the trial.

Masange, Luphondo and Hawks serious corruption investigation commander Lt-Col Ayanda Plaatje were arrested earlier this year.

The three allegedly colluded to bribe a senior state advocate in the organised crime unit of the office of Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Mphaga to withdraw charges faced by Masange for contravening the Immigration Act and fraud.

In July, the court heard that Plaatje had since died.

The two are facing three counts of corruption, five counts of defeating the administration of justice, two counts of corruption by a member of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and one count of conspiracy to commit corruption.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the court reminded the accused not to communicate or interfere with state witnesses.

