Court rejects bid by eThekwini municipality corruption accused to release R1m for legal fees

eThekwini municipality deputy supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, one of 20 accused in a R320m corruption and fraud case relating to a waste collection contract, has failed to have R1m released from his restrained assets, which he claimed he needed to pay legal fees.

Ngcobo is due to stand trial in the Durban high court in July next year along with former mayor Zandile Gumede, former municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, senior employee Robert Abbu and others.

After their arrests in October 2019, the National Director of Public Prosecutions was granted a provisional order in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) in which assets to the value of more than R230m belonging to the accused and others were restrained.

The finalisation of this order is being opposed and has been set down for argument in February next year.

However, Ngcobo launched an “interlocutory” application, seeking assets valued at R1m to be released immediately so he could pay his legal fees which, he said, were R500,000 and counting.