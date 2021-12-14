South Africa

East London man found guilty of murdering estranged wife

14 December 2021 - 08:21
A 31-year-old man from East London has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife by the Eastern Cape high court.

At the time of the murder in 2019, Carl Joe Abrahams and Angelique Clarke-Abrahams, 25, were separated.

The man was also found guilty of breaching the conditions of an interim protection order.

“Their marriage was characterised by domestic violence and shortly before her death, in August 2019, Angelique obtained an interim protection order against Abrahams,” said Anelisa Ngcakani, NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson. 

During the morning of August 29, 2019, Abrahams arrived at Angelique’s flat accompanied by a young child. Abrahams instructed the child to hide behind a cupboard and pushed Angelique onto a couch, said Ngcakani.

“The child ran out and screamed for help from the neighbours who threatened to call the police. The landlady contacted the police and the ambulance services and Angelique was taken to the hospital but never regained consciousness and died a few days later.

“Post-mortem results revealed that she died from a brain injury due to strangulation,” said Ngcakani.

The case was postponed to December 20 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

