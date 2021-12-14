East London man found guilty of murdering estranged wife

A 31-year-old man from East London has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife by the Eastern Cape high court.

At the time of the murder in 2019, Carl Joe Abrahams and Angelique Clarke-Abrahams, 25, were separated.

The man was also found guilty of breaching the conditions of an interim protection order.

“Their marriage was characterised by domestic violence and shortly before her death, in August 2019, Angelique obtained an interim protection order against Abrahams,” said Anelisa Ngcakani, NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson.

During the morning of August 29, 2019, Abrahams arrived at Angelique’s flat accompanied by a young child. Abrahams instructed the child to hide behind a cupboard and pushed Angelique onto a couch, said Ngcakani.