‘It’s still exorbitant’: Shivambu weighs in on PCR test price cut
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the price reduction for Covid-19 PCR tests to R500, saying the current price is still too high.
The Competition Commission recently confirmed it has concluded a settlement agreement with laboratory PathCare to reduce its Covid-19 PCR test prices with immediate effect.
The PathCare settlement agreement comes on the back of an official announcement by the commission that two other major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet , have agreed to substantially reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR tests with immediate effect.
The PCR test costs have been reduced from R850 to R500. The settlement agreement is subject to the approval of the Competition Tribunal.
Weighing in on the reduction, Shivambu said the PCR tests were still exorbitant.
“The state-owned national health laboratory services (NHLS) conduct qualitatively superior and faster tests than Ampath, Lancet and PathCare at far cheaper rates of less than R300. The NHLS must expand its testing capacity. Simple,” Shivambu said.
In a statement, competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the reduction in costs was a major victory for South Africans, particularly vulnerable groups.
He said the price reduction would remain in effect for a period of two years from the date of confirmation of the consent agreements.
“This substantial reduction of PCR test prices will surely alleviate the plight of consumers and enhance greater access to Covid-19 PCR testing, which is a critical part of the initiatives to avoid the escalation of the pandemic.
On social media, many users agreed with Shivambu and questioned why PCR tests were so expensive and vaccines free.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
I don't honestly understand the celebration of PCR test reducing from R850 to R500. This is a slap in the face of South Africans whom majority live in abject poverty. Even the whole monthly grant of R350 can't fund this expensive test. can't win covid with such exorbitant price— Kingsley Dlamini (@KingsleyDlamin2) December 13, 2021
I also feel we an do better than R500. The PCR test price is steep https://t.co/KX7QXKT1H0— Mantoe Phakathi (@MantoeP) December 13, 2021
GQEBERHA PEEPS! If you can't afford R500 for a pcr test, Walmer Clinic does pcr testing from 8-9am every day FOR FREE! Please retweet for awareness— 🎄Kersfees Biets🎄 (@nolwazinkwandla) December 13, 2021
The COVID relief grant is R350 yet the PCR test is R500. You have to be either stupid or deliberately exclusive to justify this against the poor.— Nkuli Moyo (@Nkuli_Moyo) December 13, 2021
@CompComSA Took PCR test today at Test me now at Pirates Rugby Club in Greenside at cost of R500 for test plus R150 admin fee. Unsure what admin fee is for? Appears to more money grubbing greed from private testing services— Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh (@kaajal1) December 13, 2021
From my observation, the new price(R500)for pcr test was imposed to the competition commission SA. They are unable to tell how much should it cost and how much did these labs make and lastly nothing is to happen to them. 😏— ShoMfana (@MmusoIevin) December 14, 2021
Cost of Covid 19 PCR test reduced to R 500 .00 ..Over 18 million South Africans dependant on some form of social grant ...R 500 billion just missing ...and we want to fight a pandemic ..Doesn't take much to confuse me— Garth 💔 (@_Calculator) December 13, 2021
