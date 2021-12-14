South Africa

#JusticeForOratileKeleketu: Woman arrested in connection with murder

14 December 2021 - 13:24
Police confirmed the woman was arrested at about midday on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Oratile Keleketu, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed the woman was arrested at about midday on Sunday.

The arrest comes after Keleketu was allegedly fatally stabbed by the woman following an argument at about 4am on Sunday.

He was rushed to a clinic west of Johannesburg, Makhubele said.

“Upon arrival, police officers were informed that the victim and his girlfriend had a fight and his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

A murder case has been opened.

News of the incident has led to a campaign on Twitter under the hashtag #JusticeForOratileKeleketu.

