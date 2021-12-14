Kopanong municipality suspends municipal boss as employee salaries go unpaid for three months

The Kopanong municipality in the Free State's Xhariep district suspended municipal manager Martin Khubeka on Friday as the embattled council failed to pay its employees for three months.

The suspension was due to non-compliance with National Treasury protocols in supplying the required documentation for the council to receive its equitable share from the government, and it was this failure that resulted in employees not being paid.

According to strike leader and assistant technical supervisor Khoza Magadela, who works with groundsmen (general workers) at the municipality, some employees refused to work while they are owed their salaries.

“The diesel account for our fleet has not been paid either ,so even the few workers who are working can't provide service delivery.”

“In all other units of Kopanong workers have downed tools until they get their salaries.”

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) confirmed the strike. The union said workers have not been paid for three months and money for third parties, such as medical aid, pension fund and funeral policies was deducted from workers’ salaries but never paid over, resulting in policy lapses.

Kopanong reportedly owes the employee pension fund close to R1m.