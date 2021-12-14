‘Optimistic’ Joe Phaahla says a lockdown-free Christmas is in your hands

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the ball is in the public's court regarding this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on eNCA this week, Phaahla said a lockdown-free Christmas was a possibility but it would depend on the public’s behaviour amid the Omicron variant and fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Phaahla acknowledged the virus was spreading quicker than in previous waves. However, he said the “silver lining” was that hospitalisations and deaths were relatively low.